‘We’re Contemporary, We’re Traditional, We’re Unique’: The African Photographers Rewriting the Rules

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From Nigeria to Ethiopia and Senegal to South Africa, photographers from the continent are in demand from global fashion publications. Which brands will tap them for their next ad campaign?
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Also in this week’s Worldview, De Beers strikes a deal with Botswana over rough diamond production and Lotte Duty Free opens a Korean fashion pavilion in Japan.
Industry leaders are divided on whether Galeries Lafayette’s expansion into India will spur other luxury department stores to enter the rapidly growing market.
On both a local and international scale, the Middle East’s fashion industry has seen significant growth thanks to changing regulations and an influx of creatives.
JD.Com, Tmall, Pinduoduo and others are competing fiercely in the country’s first major shopping festival after the pandemic.