Worldview: Alibaba Group’s Latest Executive Shuffle

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Tracking the origin of a gem back to the mine is a notoriously difficult challenge but new sanctions on Russian diamonds are set to radically transform the jewellery industry, requiring “mine-to-finger” traceability in key markets.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features India’s retail behemoth, Kenyan denim producers and fast fashion in Venezuela.
Escalating conflict in the Red Sea will place inflationary pressures on retailers — and eventually their consumers — with potential consequences for the global economy at large.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Dubai Duty Free, Mexican garment workers and Hong Kong beauty giant Sa Sa International.