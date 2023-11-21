Worldview: Australian Heritage Brand Akubra Acquired by Billionaire Investor

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Actors are a particularly effective way of reaching Indian consumers, but fashion brands should consider widening the net to include other famous faces like local musicians, athletes and celebrity influencers, say marketing experts.
Global luxury brands are signing celebrity ambassadors from Thailand to tap into rising local demand and leverage the stars’ growing appeal across the wider Asia region.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Russian diamonds, Botswana’s gem trading investment and India’s Diwali fashion ads.
India’s five-day festival of lights doesn’t come close to Black Friday or Singles Day in terms of overall sales, but brands see plenty of room to grow. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.