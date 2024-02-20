Worldview: Why Douyin’s CEO Is Stepping Down

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Vietnam is already an important sourcing hub for companies like Zara, H&M and Nike — and an increasingly valuable way for brands to reduce their exposure to China — but supply chain experts say it is not as attractive as it once was.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Mexico’s wholesale market, Indian textiles M&A and South Korea’s ‘Dior bag political scandal.’
Demand for luxury goods is growing in the southern city of Bengaluru, but brands must get to grips with the tech hub’s unique demographic mix to make the most of this boomtown.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features an Indian denim manufacturing giant, the fate of China’s InTime and Budapest’s regional trade show.