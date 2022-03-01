YNAP No Longer Shipping to Russia Amid War in Ukraine

Richemont-owned e-tailer Yoox Net-a-Porter is no longer shipping to Russia as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement published on the company’s Russian websites, making it one of the first major fashion companies to indicate its operations have been impacted by the war.

“Due to the current situation, we are unable to complete any new orders in your country. All order fulfilment has been suspended until further notice,” the statement, which now serves as the landing page for both the Net-a-Porter and Yoox Russia websites, said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been met with severe Western sanctions, compounded in recent days by a rising wave of businesses who have pulled back from the country while condemning its government’s actions. Film studios Warner Bros and Walt Disney Co have paused major new releases in the country, while FIFA (international football’s governing body) has suspended Russia and its teams from all competitions. Major oil companies, automakers and shipping companies have all curtailed business with the country. However, the fashion industry has remained largely silent.

YNAP did not immediately provide comment. Other fashion e-commerce sites appeared to be operating as normal Tuesday afternoon.



















