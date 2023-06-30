Alexandre de Betak to Become Creative Chairman at The Independents

The Business of Fashion
The cult fashion label said the UK’s tax and customs authority issued a “winding-up petition,” which would allow courts to shutter the company for failing to settle its outstanding tax obligations.
A lavish new monograph from artist François Berthoud is a spectacular reminder of what we’ve been missing, writes Tim Blanks.
Two years after the shuttering of Ralph & Russo, creative director Tamara Ralph is returning to the world of couture, with the debut of a new label under her own name.
The world’s biggest producer of luxury goods has emerged as a favourite among fund managers marketing themselves as promoters of environmental and social goals.