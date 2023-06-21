Christopher Kane to Appoint Insolvency Administrators

The Business of Fashion
How the trio behind the London label navigated a split with Kering and beat the pandemic by betting on merch line More Joy.
The long lines of customers outside Chanel and Louis Vuitton stores on Hong Kong’s Canton Road are finally back, and the city’s biggest mall operator is trying to get them to spend like before.
Rising interest in understated, classic style offers a glimmer of hope for smaller heritage houses offering everything from English knits to French shoes to Italian tailoring. Can big brands from LVMH and Kering adapt?
The Paris men’s week show is expected to play a major role in LVMH’s plan to turn its biggest label into a “cultural brand.” That, plus what else to watch for this week.
Established luxury brands, emerging designers and buzzy technical players alike mixed relaxed suiting with sportswear at the influential Pitti Uomo trade show.