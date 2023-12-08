Hermès Created Europe’s Biggest Family Fortune After Spurning LVMH

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A panel of experts, unpack our latest case study Inside Hermès’ Best-in-Class Leather Goods Strategy.
How a unique approach to supply chain, design, communications and retail has powered blockbuster demand for iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly, enabling the French leather goods house to face down rivals and become a global megabrand with a market capitalisation greater than Nike’s.
“What we saw in 2021 and 2022 was out of the norm,” said Francois-Henry Bennahmias, chief executive officer of Audemars Piguet.
‘Chanel is never really new — it’s always Chanel,’ designer Virginie Viard tells Tim Blanks as she brings the French megabrand’s celebration of artisanal crafts to the UK’s second city.
Dior veteran Olivier Bialobos has balanced heritage, innovation and unprecedented scale as he steered communications through the tenures of a succession of designers and three CEOS. "Desirability — not just visibility— has to be the target," he told BoF in The State of Fashion 2024.
At an investor day in New York, the Italian luxury group laid out plans for newly acquired Tom Ford, as well as Thom Browne and its namesake Zegna label.