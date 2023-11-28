Chanel’s Three Pillars for the Future

The Business of Fashion
Virginie Viard is the latest designer to join in fashion’s pre-Olympic celebration of Paris, both as city and state of mind, writes Tim Blanks.
The luxury brand is the latest to put a hot young star at the forefront of its advertising efforts, but what’s most compelling is what the partnership says about male celebrity today.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Farfetch’s chief executive José Neves is reportedly conferring with top shareholders, including Richemont and Alibaba, and JP Morgan about delisting the company, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. A take-private deal could happen imminently as Farfetch’s stock remains under pressure, according to the report. The e-tailer’s share price has plummeted more than 80 percent since its 2018 IPO.
Across its 53-year history, international art fair Art Basel has been quick to innovate, catering to a rapidly developing art market and its customers. Today, it is utilising its expertise to help fashion and luxury do the same.
Almost 50 years since the creation of the ‘Wrap Dress,’ von Fürstenberg reflects on the highs and lows of her eponymous brand.
While Chanel recently restaged its latest cruise show in nearby Shenzhen, Louis Vuitton is betting on Hong Kong for the unveiling of Pharrell’s second collection for the house.