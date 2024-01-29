default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Off-White to Reinstate Paris Show

The return to Paris Fashion Week this February will be ‘fun and playful,’ said CEO Cristiano Fagnani. ‘Youth comes first, with our connection to culture and style.’
An Off-White show
Off-White is returning to Paris Fashion Week with a co-ed show on February 29. (Getty Images)
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

After sitting on the sidelines last season, plans for a September presentation in New York shelved, Off-White is mounting a return to the runway with a co-ed show at Paris Fashion Week set for February 29.

Under the banner “Black by Popular Demand,” the show will be Off-White’s third outing by Ibrahim Kamara, who took the luxury streetwear label’s creative reins as art and image director in April 2022.

The event will be “fun and playful,” said CEO Cristiano Fagnani over email. “Youth comes first, with our connection to culture and style.”

The move comes at a challenging time for the once white-hot label, which has struggled to find its footing after the loss of its magnetic late founder Virgil Abloh in November 2021 was compounded by challenging market conditions.

In recent seasons, sales have been hit by growing consumer fatigue with luxury streetwear and a cost of living crisis that has dampened spending among younger, aspirational luxury consumers in the US, a key market for the brand. Revenue at Off-White operator New Guards Group, where the label is a critical sales generator, slumped more than 40 percent in the three months ending 30 June 2023.

Learn More:

The Plan for Off-White After Virgil Abloh

Executives at New Guards Group and LVMH reveal exclusively to BoF the ‘endless’ pipeline Abloh left behind and their plans to harness his legacy to build a multi-billion-dollar brand.

About the author
Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Case Study | How Brands Sell Luxury to the 1%

The ultra-wealthy are spending more on luxury than ever before — and, amid a broader market slowdown, winning them over is becoming a competitive battleground for brands. BoF breaks down how strategies from Gucci, Mytheresa and Tiffany & Co. are successfully building closer relationships with top clients.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds