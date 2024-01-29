Off-White to Reinstate Paris Show

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Christian Dior Couture hopes to reinvigorate its watch division by relaunching its early 2000s Chiffre Rouge line — this time with fancier complications and a price to match.
The ultra-wealthy are spending more on luxury than ever before — and, amid a broader market slowdown, winning them over is becoming a competitive battleground for brands. BoF breaks down how strategies from Gucci, Mytheresa and Tiffany & Co. are successfully building closer relationships with top clients.
The French group seen as a bellwether for the sector expressed tempered optimism for 2024.
When Bernard Arnault presents LVMH’s annual earnings on Thursday, investors and analysts will be hanging on to his every word as they try to decipher the direction of top-end demand.