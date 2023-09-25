The Business of Gucci’s Designer Debut

The Business of Fashion
New designer Sabato De Sarno is thrown in at the deep end as the brand aims for a turnaround, writes Tim Blanks.
The designer’s first outing this Friday will be a major test for the Italian megabrand and owner Kering.
Luxury’s biggest pre-pandemic success story is reinforcing its high-end credentials as it works to transition from an era of fashion-driven ‘reinvention’ to a new chapter of ‘sustainable elevation.’
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed speaks to veteran modelling agent Chris Gay to understand the shifting power dynamics in the modelling industry and how models can build a career that stands the test of time.
The late designer’s archive of nearly 20,000 pieces ranging from Madame Grès and Schiaparelli to Comme des Garçons and Gaultier is like a ‘real-life backup disk of 20th century fashion,’ writes Laurence Benaïm.
Appetite for luxury is becoming universal, while the sky’s the limit for the top end of the market, writes Luca Solca.