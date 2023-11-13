The Secrets Behind Toteme’s Success

The Business of Fashion
Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
The former Gucci designer, who started his new role at the Aeffe-owned brand at the start of the month, was 46 years old.
Shares in the Cartier-owner fell 6 percent after first-half profits missed forecasts.
The designer’s extravagant vision and charismatic persona have taken the Parisian luxury house’s annual sales from €20 million to €300 million, Rousteing revealed in an exclusive interview with Laurence Benaïm which covers opulence, longevity, diversity and the aftermath of a shocking robbery.
The Council of Fashion Designers of America marked its annual awards with a ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.