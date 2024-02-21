Tomorrow Ltd Acquires Samuel Ross’ A-Cold-Wall

Tomorrow Ltd has acquired A-Cold-Wall, the luxury streetwear brand founded in 2015 by British designer Samuel Ross.

The London-based brand accelerator, a minority investor in the label since 2017, now owns 100 percent of the brand, having bought out Ross’ stake, according to a statement posted to the brand’s Instagram account. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“A-Cold-Wall enters its next phase with sharp intentions and principles as Dr Samuel Ross MBE’s majority shareholding is acquired by Tomorrow Limited,” read the statement.

Tomorrow, the distributor-turned-brand accelerator co-founded by Stefano Martinetto, has invested in several emerging fashion businesses in recent years, including Martine Rose, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Coperni and luxury boutique Machine-A.

A mentee of the late Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, A-Cold-Wall’s Ross spent the early part of his career working for Donda, the creative agency founded by Ye, the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West.

Soon after its founding, A-Cold-Wall made a name for itself with a high-end streetwear offer infused with commentary on the British class system. As luxury’s fixation with streetwear soared, the brand became a coveted fixture at luxury retailers.

A-Cold-Wall also became known as a prolific collaborator, releasing co-branded products with the likes of Nike, Dr. Martens, Converse and Timberland.

In 2022, the brand made its first push into brick-and-mortar retail, opening flagship stores in Beijing and Shanghai.

“A-Cold-Wall’s core team of long-standing directors will continue to advance the brand language with Ross’ full alignment, prioritising innovation and material development,” the statement said.

