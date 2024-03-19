US Luxury Purchases Fell 15 Percent in February, According to Citi Credit Card Data

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Kering’s first-quarter revenues will likely decline by 10 percent on a comparable basis, the Paris-based luxury group flagged on Tuesday.
Jean-Jacques Guevel’s departure follows the exit of the brand’s marketing chief Txampi Diz last week.
The Belgian designer will step down as creative director of his namesake fashion house following its June menswear show, he announced in a letter to fashion editors Tuesday.
Top luxury groups are buying real estate to secure landmark store locations with serious implications for second-tier players who are already struggling to stay on key luxury streets, writes Luca Solca.