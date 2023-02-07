Inside Jonathan Simkhai’s Rebrand

The Business of Fashion
Alo Yoga has become a fashion favourite for its wellness-centric approach to athleisure. With Lululemon seeing sales growth slow, the Los Angeles-based Alo may have an opening.
The brand’s latest celebrity stunt serves as another example of how it is wielding star power beyond its famous founder.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Youssef Marquis, a key PR executive and celebrity wrangler from Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, is launching his namesake communications consultancy,