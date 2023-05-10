Campbell Addy’s Introspective Eye

The Business of Fashion
From South Korea and Japan to Ghana and Ukraine, speakers including Fast Retailing’s Koji Yanai, photographer Campbell Addy and stylist Julie Pelipas discussed the power of culture and creativity in the fourth session of BoF’s annual conference for big thinkers.
It is unclear whether the publication will remain in operation in the near term, sources say.
How do you shake up a homogeneous industry? The editor and the fashion activist explain why they brought a daring, dynamic vision of disability to Vogue.
The independent magazine and brand initially launched by Thakoon Panichgul as a passion project after a pause on his Silas Chou-backed label is aiming to broaden its audience and stake out growth.
Designers Yohji Yamamoto and Grace Wales Bonner are among the first class of honorees.