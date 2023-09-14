Lindsay Peoples Made The Cut More Diverse. What’s Next?

The Business of Fashion
The executive helped steer the careers of some of fashion’s most recognisable faces and pushed for a more inclusive modelling industry.
Elle UK launched its first reader membership programme on Thursday, part of a broader initiative at Hearst UK to monetise its brands.
The editor of Vogue.com will become British Vogue’s head of editorial content, Condé Nast announced, as editor-in-chief Edward Enninful prepares to step back from the title.
A new docuseries on Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista promises a long-overdue deep dive into a fabulous chapter of fashion history that wasn’t always what it seemed.