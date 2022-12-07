default-output-block.skip-main
System Magazine Launches New Bi-Annual Beauty Publication

The beauty push is part of a wider strategy by CEO and publishing director Mike Obenson to turn System from a single print product into a broader media proposition.
System Magazine is setting its sights on the beauty industry with the launch of a new sister publication, System Beauty.
By

System, the bi-annual fashion title launched in 2013, is setting its sights on the beauty industry with the launch of a new sister publication, System Beauty.

The launch is part of a larger strategy to evolve System from a single print product to a broader media brand, spearheaded by Mike Obenson, who became CEO and publishing director of the print magazine in 2020. Further plans are set to be announced next year, Obenson told BoF in an email.

“All the main fashion brands have beauty divisions, that most of the time generates most of their revenues, so in my idea to grow the System media brand while keeping our DNA,” he said.

Editorials from System Beauty's debut issue.

System first launched in 2013, its debut issue quickly becoming the talk of the industry thanks to editor Jonathan Wingfield’s exclusive with Nicolas Ghesiquère on his shock departure from Balenciaga in 2012. Since then, System has published issues twice yearly out of London, developing a following among industry insiders and creatives with its mix of in-depth interviews and beautiful visuals, often shot by Juergen Teller.

Now, Obenson hopes to replicate the formula within the beauty space, leveraging “more targeted, quality and selective content” in a crowded, social media-driven landscape.

“Beauty has taken up a huge space in fashion these last few years, and we wanted to talk to the best creatives of this industry too, to give them a space and a voice to express themselves,” he said.

Michèle Lamy stars on the cover of the inaugural issue of System Beauty, photographed by Teller. In an accompanying spread, she’s pictured alongside Kim Kardashian, Instagram duo Fecal Matter and artist Anselm Kiefer. Those featured elsewhere in the issue include Hermès’ Pierre Hardy, Chanel creative partner and makeup artist Valentina Li; makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench; hair stylist Cyndia Harvey; and Dior Makeup’s creative and image director Peter Philips.

System Beauty will be published biannually, with issue one set to hit newsstands on Dec. 9.

Designer Michèle Lamy stars on the cover of the inaugural issue.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Dec. 7, 2022, to include comment from Mike Obenson.

