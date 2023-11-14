‘Doomed to Fail’: Suppliers Warn on Fashion’s Climate Commitments.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Weaker-than-expected demand for Swedish textile recycler Renewcell’s first commercial volumes of recycled cellulose pulp has sent the company’s stock price plummeting and highlighted broader hurdles challenging efforts to lessen fashion’s environmental footprint.
The next two years will be a critical test of whether the industry can translate pockets of progress into real change.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
This week, deadly protests after the Bangladeshi government proposed a minimum wage increase well below the level unions had called for highlighted a fundamental challenge in raising worker salaries: somebody has to pay for it.
E.L.V. Denim founder and creative director Anna Foster has built a profitable start-up turning unwanted cast offs into handcrafted denim sold at Neiman Marcus and Moda Operandi.
The eight founding members of the nonprofit initiative say it is the first of its kind explicitly focused on the challenge for shoes.