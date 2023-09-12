default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Birkenstock Files for US IPO

The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK.
Birkenstock storefront
L Catterton took a controlling stake in Birkenstock in 2021. (Getty Images)
By

Birkenstock has filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The German footwear brand, which is owned by LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton, plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK.

The number of shares as well as the expected range of the share price, was not included in the filing, though previous reports estimated the brand could be valued at as much as $10 billion. That number would represent a significant jump from 2021, when L Catteron acquired Birkenstock for €4 billion (then about $4.3 billion).

In the filing, Birkenstock reported €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in revenue in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. As well, it reported a profit of €187 million ($201 million).

There has been a bit of an uptick in IPO activity in the fashion and beauty space as of late. Most recently, beauty tech platform Oddity, which was also backed by L Catterton, went public in July, fetching a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Learn more:

What Birkenstock’s IPO Says About the Future of the Fashion Market

After 18 months of hardly any listings on the equity market, a number of fashion brands are now eyeing public offerings. A full recovery, however, is not yet in sight.

About the author
Diana Pearl
Diana Pearl

Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Mansur Gavriel Is Sticking With the Bucket Bag

The New York-based brand used to be one of the most coveted names in fashion. Now, it’s hoping to win over a new group of Gen-Z shoppers with the same best-selling handbags that had captured the hearts of Millennials.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses