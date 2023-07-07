Birkenstock Owner Considers IPO at $6 Billion-Plus Value

The Business of Fashion
The French brand, founded and run by Jean Touitou since 1987, is looking to the LVMH-backed private equity firm to help it scale internationally.
Private equity firm L Catterton is selling its Danish fashion brand Ganni in a deal that could fetch up to $700 million, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Rumours of a public listing have swirled around the e-commerce giant for years, but geopolitical tensions, a volatile stock market and scrutiny from US lawmakers keep postponing the event. Recent reports indicate an end is in sight, however.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The fast fashion retailer denied a new report that it registered for an initial public offering in New York.
The sportswear giant is quietly returning to third-party stores six years after it first announced a pivot toward direct channels. But this isn’t a reversal of priorities as much as it is an evolution of Nike’s distribution strategy, analysts say.