How to Choose a Resale Partner

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Vestiaire Collective plans to shut down Tradesy and make a major push into the US, injecting fresh competition into a market where even the biggest players are struggling to turn a profit.
Companies like The RealReal and ThredUp promised Wall Street that with scale comes profit. But operational costs and competition have kept them in the red.
H&M is the latest to enter the space, with a marketplace set to launch on Sept. 7 in Canada. The fast fashion behemoth sees an opportunity to bring in new customers and burnish its sustainability credentials. But it has plenty of competition.
BoF’s data and analysis think tank, BoF Insights, reveals that Gen-Z consumers are getting comfortable with buying luxury dupes.
Discover best practices on how fashion companies can effectively enter or elevate their presence in the fashion resale space, with key insights from branded recommerce solutions company Trove’s inaugural report, ‘Brand Resale Index 2023,’ and BoF’s own content.
A cooldown in consumer spending hasn’t slowed momentum at luxury labels, fast fashion or off-price retailers. It’s brands stuck in the middle that are paying the price.
The battle between the fast fashion retailers is playing out not only on social media but also in a US court.