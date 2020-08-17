default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

JD.Com Reports Quarterly Revenue Above Estimates

The Chinese e-tailer's net product revenue, which includes online retail sales, rose 33.5 percent to $25.67 billion.
JD.com | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

BEIJING, China — China's JD.com Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as more customers used its online platform to shop for groceries and other essentials in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US-listed shares of the company rose more than 2 percent in trading before the bell.

The results come amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington, which is pushing for tough scrutiny of Chinese stocks listed on US exchanges.

Net product revenue, which includes online retail sales, rose 33.5 percent to 178.19 billion yuan ($25.67 billion).

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 16.45 billion yuan from 618.8 million yuan a year earlier.

The company's total net revenue rose 33.8 percent to 201.1 billion yuan in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts were expecting revenue of 190.95 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

By Munsif Vengattil; editors: Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023