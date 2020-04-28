default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Marks & Spencer Cancels Dividend for Fiscal 2021

The move is set to save the British retailer £210 million.
Marks & Spencer store interior | Source: Marks & Spencer Image Library
By
  • Bloomberg

LONDON, United Kingdom — Marks & Spencer Group Plc canceled its dividend and took measures to ensure it has enough credit available for the next 18 months as retailers prepare for the possibility that stores will never be the same again after Covid-19.

Withholding any dividend for fiscal 2021 will save £210 million ($261 million), Marks & Spencer said Tuesday. Lenders also agreed to relax so-called covenant agreements on its debt through September 2021, giving the company easier access to loans.

Lockdowns have been another blow for Marks & Spencer’s ailing clothing business, which will force the retailer to depend even more on food.

Marks & Spencer said it will give investors an update on its transformation program and plans to change how it works permanently when reporting results on May 20. In September, the retailer will have a multichannel food operation set up through its alliance with online grocer Ocado Plc.

By Thomas Mulier

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023