The Retailer That Finally Got Rental Right

After years of trial and error, rental platforms have found new ways to improve margins and acquire customers, such as focussing on niche categories. Profitability remains elusive, however.
The rental platform’s revenue is up from last year — with the number of active subscribers more than doubling — but figures still remain below pre-pandemic levels.
The recent shuttering of rental start-up Seasons highlights how logistics costs and uncertain cash flow have dimmed the prospects of a once-hot retail concept.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
Frasers said on Monday, Shein will acquire the intellectual property and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain its real estate and employees which have now been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.
Generative AI will be Amazon’s secret weapon this holiday season, leveraging data from its more than 160 million Prime subscribers to improve ad targeting and allowing merchants to produce promotions quickly.
Activist investors are demanding big changes at the fashion conglomerate, which also owns The North Face, Supreme, Timberland and other brands. The company will have a chance to lay out its own vision when it releases earnings this week.
New contentious shareholders are seldom welcomed by their target companies, but analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme should take heed of its latest activist investors, which are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.