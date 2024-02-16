Investors Bet on London’s Oxford Street Bouncing Back

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A flood of store closures is being aggravated by lockdown restrictions that are decimating foot traffic and driving more shoppers online.
Empty stores, online competition, punitive business rates, over-spaced retailers and Brexit-nervous consumers: one of the world’s most competitive fashion retail environments is being squeezed from all sides — and learning to innovate.
The proposal to pedestrianise London’s busiest shopping street could result in a significant bump in foot traffic, but more work will need to be done in order to burnish the chaotic destination’s reputation.
Founder José Neves and eight other c-suite executives are departing the luxury marketplace, which faces an uncertain future under its new owner.
Uncertainty over how BNPL companies can make money in the long run, high interest rates and concerns over luring shoppers into unwise debt levels are factors this sector has to grapple with.
The luxury marketplace's founder is one of several high-ranking employees who are leaving less than a month after the company was acquired by Coupang.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.