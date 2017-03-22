Perry Ellis Swings into Profit in Fourth Quarter

MIAMI, United States — Perry Ellis International Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $14.5 million, or 95 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $861.1 million.

Perry Ellis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $870 million to $880 million.

Its shares have dropped slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20 percent in the last 12 months.