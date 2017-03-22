default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Perry Ellis Swings into Profit in Fourth Quarter

For the year, the company reported net income of $14.5 million, or 95 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period.
Source: Perry Ellis
By
  • Associated Press

MIAMI, United States —  Perry Ellis International Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $14.5 million, or 95 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $861.1 million.

Perry Ellis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $870 million to $880 million.

Its shares have dropped slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20 percent in the last 12 months.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023