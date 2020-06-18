default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Ted Baker Raises £105 Million To Ride Out Pandemic

The funding comes amid plans to reduce costs and shift toward online sales.
Ted Baker store in Knightsbridge | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — Ted Baker has raised £105 million ($131.78 million) in new equity, the loss-making fashion retailer said on Thursday, amid plans to reduce cost and shift toward online sales as it struggles to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

The company, known for its suits and dresses with quirky details, said in June that it planned to offer 126.7 million shares at 75 pence each, a 51.1 percent discount to its closing price on May 29.

By Yadarisa Shabong; editor: Anil D'Silva.

