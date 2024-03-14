Wall Street Loves The RealReal’s New Direction. Users Have Mixed Feelings

The Business of Fashion
The resale platform saw revenue drop 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, but met its profitability benchmark by prioritising consignment margins.
The luxury resale platform’s CEO John Korryl spoke with BoF exclusively about new revenue streams, consignment updates and other ways of reaching profitability after a decade of losses.
Companies like The RealReal and ThredUp promised Wall Street that with scale comes profit. But operational costs and competition have kept them in the red.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
The Swedish luxury menswear brand is embracing the post-pandemic growth in the formal wear category, while optimising the consumer reach of their core line. BoF sits down with CEO David Thörewik to learn how Eton Shirts are innovating their strategy to drive global expansion.
On expects sales to grow at least 30 percent this year to 2.25 billion Swiss francs ($2.56 billion) or more.
Danielle Frankel has garnered cult status in recent years with unconventional pieces that can be worn to the altar — and beyond.
FC Barcelona may take its on-field kit and fan merchandise in-house after falling out with Nike. Football industry executives and rival sportswear brands will be watching its next moves closely.