Universal Standard Acquires Plus-Size Workwear Brand Henning

Major League Soccer tapped streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade to be its creative advisor, hoping his cultural cachet will make the sport more popular in the US.
In an uncertain economy, brands must be as efficient as possible, protecting margins by eliminating non-essential costs, reducing SKUs and negotiating with suppliers.
Higher interest rates are forcing companies to make tough choices about what projects to pursue and where to make cuts.
Today’s luxury shoppers have high expectations for what experiential shopping needs to deliver, as a new report from BoF Insights, in partnership with upcoming shopping district Royalmount, reveals.