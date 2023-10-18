Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Touting AI-driven personalisation tools, a new e-commerce marketplace called Shoptrue wants to be a one-stop shop for online fashion. But many have tried before — and failed.
Brands and the licensees that make their clothes are rewriting the rules of retail as they work together to court the modern consumer and compete online.
After a year of dismal sales growth, closures and bankruptcies, the multi-brand retailers still standing continue to face an uphill battle. Where’s the hope?
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
The industry will be keeping an eye on a key moment for Farfetch, plus Birkenstock’s trajectory, the return of LA Fashion Week and the escalating crisis in the Middle East. That, and what else to watch for in the coming days.
A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”
Shares of the L Catterton-owned sandal maker sank on their first day of trading, a bad sign for other brands that are thinking about going public.
NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.