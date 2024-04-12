Why Esprit’s Ambitious Rebrand Fell Short

The Business of Fashion
For storied but faded labels, reissuing archival styles with modern twists is the easy part. Long-term revival requires intensive internal reorganisation.
The company is now focusing on better-quality clothing that’s more expensive than fast-fashion apparel but more sustainable, Chief Executive William Pak said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday.
HONG KONG, China — Esprit Holdings Ltd., the clothing retailer rebuilding its brand, forecast a return to profit in the six months ended December
The humble trainer, once the reserve of football fans, Britpop kids and the odd skateboarder, has become as ubiquitous as battered Converse All Stars in the 00s indie sleaze years.
Manhattanites had little love for the $25 billion megaproject when it opened five years ago (the pandemic lockdowns didn't help, either). But a constantly shifting mix of stores, restaurants and experiences is now drawing large numbers of both locals and tourists.
To survive in the long run, the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom need more than new ownership structures or retail formats; they must reinvent their entire value proposition with a selection that can compete with online fast fashion and off-price players.