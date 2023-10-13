Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

The Business of Fashion
The Sycamore Partners-backed lingerie brand may be losing relevance, but no successor in the highly competitive women's intimates market has emerged.
Under new ownership and management, the lingerie giant will have a chance to truly transform itself and reclaim the market share it lost to body positive competitors.
Creative director Ed Razek is exiting Victoria’s Secret as the brand suffers from sinking sales and media reports of past links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But the root of the problem may be the very thing that made the company so successful in the first place: billionaire L Brands chairman Les Wexner’s tight grip on power.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
Shares of the L Catterton-owned sandal maker sank on their first day of trading, a bad sign for other brands that are thinking about going public.
NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.
Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.
To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.