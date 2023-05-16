‘Carbon Neutral’ Claims That Rely on Offsets Face UK Ban

The Business of Fashion
Advertising watchdog to begin stricter enforcement on use of terms such as ‘carbon neutral’ amid concerns over offsets.
Invasive Burmese pythons are devastating wildlife but one firm believes turning snake leather into accessories could be a win-win.
BoF’s Imran Amed speaks with Alec Leach about his manifesto on how we can move towards a better relationship with fashion.
Asos has dropped its 2030 net-zero emissions target and Crocs has delayed its deadline by a decade, rare public resets as scrutiny of corporate climate goals mounts.