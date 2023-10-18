Why This Fashion Brand Is Becoming a Nonprofit

The Business of Fashion
The company has become a standard bearer for responsible capitalism. But founder Yvon Chouinard’s latest move – giving over most of the company’s shares to a non-profit – will be a tough act for others to follow.
Shares in the Swedish textile-to-textile recycling pioneer have fallen nearly 80 percent since it flagged weaker-than-expected uptake of the cellulosic pulp it produces.
Regulators are trying to crackdown on the pollution caused by throwaway fashion. But ensuring old clothes aren’t treated as trash is trickier than it seems.
While fashion shows themselves account for a tiny fraction of the industry’s environmental impact, they sit at the very heart of the marketing machine that fuels planet-damaging overconsumption, argues Rachel Arthur.
To explore how brewed protein materials could impact the fashion market, BoF interviews Takuya Kinami, general manager of Goldwin and Kenji Higashil, executive vice president of Spiber Inc’s Sustainability Division and Representative of Spiber Europe.