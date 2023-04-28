Apparel Factories in Vietnam Struggle With US Ban on Xinjiang Cotton

The Business of Fashion
Labour rights activist Kalpona Akter and chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent reflect on where the industry stands a decade after the deadly factory collapse.
Ten years on from Rana Plaza, factory fires and other safety failings still kill and injure hundreds of people working in the textile industry every year.
The jeans maker is among a group of fashion brands coming around to location-specific water reduction targets.
Join us on Tuesday, May 9 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT for a special #BoFMasterclass, as BoF’s chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent, along with Joris Oldenziel, executive director, International Accord and a panel of experts, unpack her latest case study How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza.