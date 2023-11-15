Bangladesh Garment Workers Fighting for Pay Face Brutal Violence and Threats

The Business of Fashion
Brands are passing the buck on sustainability targets, placing an unrealistic burden on manufacturers, according to a new industry report.
This week, deadly protests after the Bangladeshi government proposed a minimum wage increase well below the level unions had called for highlighted a fundamental challenge in raising worker salaries: somebody has to pay for it.
Weaker-than-expected demand for Swedish textile recycler Renewcell’s first commercial volumes of recycled cellulose pulp has sent the company’s stock price plummeting and highlighted broader hurdles challenging efforts to lessen fashion’s environmental footprint.
E.L.V. Denim founder and creative director Anna Foster has built a profitable start-up turning unwanted cast offs into handcrafted denim sold at Neiman Marcus and Moda Operandi.