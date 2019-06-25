default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Burberry Sets Emissions Goals in Bid to Become Carbon Neutral

The British luxury house announced plans last year to end the practice of destroying unsold items after shareholders objected to the disposal of millions of pounds worth of goods.
A guest wears a Burberry jacket and monogram scarf at London Fashion Week | Source: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By
  • Bloomberg

LONDON, United Kingdom — Burberry Group Plc has set targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions in its bid to become carbon neutral in operational energy use by 2022.

The British fashion house plans to reduce emissions from both its direct operations and from its extended supply chain, according to a statement on its website. The company said it is already carbon neutral in the Americas region, EMEIA retail stores and its UK operations.

Burberry announced plans last year to end the practice of destroying unsold items after shareholders objected to the disposal of millions of pounds worth of goods. The company has pledged to lower greenhouse gas emissions 95 percent from its direct operations by 2022 from a 2016 base year and by 30 percent from its supply chain by 2030.

A report by consultancy BCG and sustainable fashion groups last year found the industry’s progress at implementing commitments like reducing carbon emissions and water use and increasing the use of sustainable materials was slower in 2018 than in the previous year.

By Niveditha Ravi; editors: Christopher Kingdon, Tiago Ramos Alfaro.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023