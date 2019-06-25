Burberry Sets Emissions Goals in Bid to Become Carbon Neutral

LONDON, United Kingdom — Burberry Group Plc has set targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions in its bid to become carbon neutral in operational energy use by 2022.

The British fashion house plans to reduce emissions from both its direct operations and from its extended supply chain, according to a statement on its website. The company said it is already carbon neutral in the Americas region, EMEIA retail stores and its UK operations.

Burberry announced plans last year to end the practice of destroying unsold items after shareholders objected to the disposal of millions of pounds worth of goods. The company has pledged to lower greenhouse gas emissions 95 percent from its direct operations by 2022 from a 2016 base year and by 30 percent from its supply chain by 2030.

A report by consultancy BCG and sustainable fashion groups last year found the industry’s progress at implementing commitments like reducing carbon emissions and water use and increasing the use of sustainable materials was slower in 2018 than in the previous year.

