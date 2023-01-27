How Climate Change Is Transforming the Way We Shop

The Business of Fashion
As floods, drought and extreme heat become increasingly common risks, fashion brands must start thinking about how to build resilience into their supply chains.
Efforts to stave off catastrophic climate change are failing, reports from the UN’s COP27 climate summit show. From cotton yields to forced labour, here’s what that means for fashion.
The company faced questions about how rabbit felt, which is made from the animal’s hairs, fit with its no-fur policy.
This week, a spoof press release claimed Adidas had appointed a co-CEO to address rights violations in its supply chain, a sign of more disruptive and confrontational tactics from advocacy groups focused on the industry.
A new report raises questions over the validity of existing efforts to quantify the fashion industry’s record on sustainability.
