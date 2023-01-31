The Multi-Billion-Dollar Question for Sustainable Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Sustainable operating practices can generate sustainable profit, but the upfront investment required is a barrier to progress. As fashion insiders descend on Copenhagen for the industry’s annual sustainability gathering, BoF investigates.
Billions of dollars of investment are needed if the industry is to operate more sustainably. But there is little evidence brands are prepared to pay for it, according to new analysis from The BoF Sustainability Index.
Chanel and other companies that sell sustainability-linked bonds aren’t risking much, with the majority of associated goals weak, irrelevant, or even already achieved, according to Bloomberg analysis.
The brand’s hyperrealistic (but fake) animal heads sparked outrage this week, highlighting the increasingly delicate balance brands must strike between provocative marketing and shifting consumer values.
Shifting weather patterns are making shopping behaviour harder to predict, adding to inventory management challenges for brands and retailers.
The company faced questions about how rabbit felt, which is made from the animal’s hairs, fit with its no-fur policy.
This week, a spoof press release claimed Adidas had appointed a co-CEO to address rights violations in its supply chain, a sign of more disruptive and confrontational tactics from advocacy groups focused on the industry.