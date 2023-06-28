The United Nations to Fashion: Stop Pushing Overconsumption

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The industry has yet to solve the trade-off that selling more clothes, bags and shoes fundamentally requires more resources.
Big brands are changing the way they talk about sustainability following a regulatory crackdown in Europe. But exactly how companies should be required to substantiate their eco-marketing claims remains hotly debated.
The environmental damage and waste created by throwaway fast fashion is ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius told BoF.
The French luxury group’s head of image and environment addressed criticism over its decision not to join existing industry sustainability initiatives, in which fast fashion players play a large role, and pushed for greater collaboration amongst luxury companies.
A congressional report says the Chinese-owned e-commerce business has insufficient systems in place to prevent goods made by forced labour being sold on its platform.
Companies like H&M and Puma are pushing to get coal out of their supply chains by the end of the decade.