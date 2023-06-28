EU Environment Chief: Fashion’s Age of Underregulation Is Over

The Business of Fashion
The EU parliament has backed recommendations to toughen proposed measures to tackle the excessive production and consumption of fashion.
Fashion brands will need to back up ‘green’ claims or risk fines of at least 4 percent of annual revenue in the offending market. But the regulations still leave a lot open to interpretation.
The United Nations Environment Programme and UN-backed Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action want the sector’s marketing machine to push more sustainable lifestyles.
The French luxury group’s head of image and environment addressed criticism over its decision not to join existing industry sustainability initiatives, in which fast fashion players play a large role, and pushed for greater collaboration amongst luxury companies.
A congressional report says the Chinese-owned e-commerce business has insufficient systems in place to prevent goods made by forced labour being sold on its platform.
Companies like H&M and Puma are pushing to get coal out of their supply chains by the end of the decade.