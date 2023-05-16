Florida Conservation Authorities Tap Tannery, Accessories Brand To Help Tackle Python Population

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
While some companies have denounced the use of crocodile, snake and ostrich skins to make high-end leather goods, others are doubling down on the product category.
BoF’s Imran Amed speaks with Alec Leach about his manifesto on how we can move towards a better relationship with fashion.
Asos has dropped its 2030 net-zero emissions target and Crocs has delayed its deadline by a decade, rare public resets as scrutiny of corporate climate goals mounts.
Fast-growing womenswear maker Reformation will be the next big test of whether a brand pitching sustainability can win over a wider audience and deliver on environmental promises.
Japanese sportswear group Goldwin and biotech start-up Spiber are set to test the market for lab-grown materials with collections for brands including North Face and Woolrich this fall.