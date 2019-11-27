The H&M-Backed Start-Up Using Microbes to Dye Fabric

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Natalie Chanin helped pioneer the concept of locally made slow fashion in America. To secure that legacy, she’s turning her brand Alabama Chanin into a nonprofit.
Shares in the Swedish textile-to-textile recycling pioneer have fallen nearly 80 percent since it flagged weaker-than-expected uptake of the cellulosic pulp it produces.
Regulators are trying to crackdown on the pollution caused by throwaway fashion. But ensuring old clothes aren’t treated as trash is trickier than it seems.
While fashion shows themselves account for a tiny fraction of the industry’s environmental impact, they sit at the very heart of the marketing machine that fuels planet-damaging overconsumption, argues Rachel Arthur.