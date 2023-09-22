Why Didn’t Fashion Show Up for Climate Week?

The Business of Fashion
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
The Chinese company hopes to alleviate its environmental impact through programmes like EvoluShein, which focuses on producing garments out of recycled polyester and reducing waste from unsold clothes.
On the heels of New York Fashion Week, the city is set to host a major climate summit running alongside a meeting of the UN General Assembly this coming week with implications for fashion. Here’s what to watch.
The industry isn’t planning for rising temperatures and intensifying flooding that could slash export earnings in just a handful of key manufacturing hubs by $65 billion by 2030, a new report finds.
In a letter sent late last week, a coalition of shareholders urged the US sportswear giant to enable payment of $2.2 million to garment workers claiming wage theft at two supplier factories.