Shoes Collected by Dow for Recycling Are Being Resold

Calling out the industry’s environmental footprint and the true cost of making clothes has touched off a complex and heated debate about the accessibility and affordability of lower-impact fashion.
Join us on Thursday, February 23 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST for our next #BoFLIVE as Lenzing’s Florian Heubrandner, VP of global textiles business, Nina Marenzi, founder and director of The Sustainable Angle and Future Fabrics Expo and BoF’s Alice Gividen discuss why rethinking the end-of-life of products is a critical next step.
The Mother of Pearl designer talks about how she quit the fashion system to build a sustainable luxury label, the subject of a documentary that premieres at the start of London Fashion Week on Thursday.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.