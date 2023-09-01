What Uganda’s ‘War’ on Used Clothing Imports Means for Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Within a year, the sorting centre run by garment re-use and recycling charity Moda Re plans to double the volume it handles to 40,000 metric tonnes annually.
Every year, millions of tons of old clothes are shipped around the world as part of the global secondhand clothing trade. Nonprofit The Or Foundation and Vestiaire Collective are lobbying for regulation that benefits the countries where they end up.
With 100 tons of clothing from the West discarded every day in Accra, ‘fast fashion’ brands must be forced to help pay for the choking textile waste they create, environmentalists say.
Efforts to measure the environmental impact of clothes have a fatal flaw: They don’t account for overproduction, argues Beth Esponnette.
The industry’s biggest US trade groups are backing a Californian push for greater corporate climate disclosure. The move puts fashion ahead of many other sectors on a politically charged topic, but reporting alone won’t fix the industry’s sustainability challenges.
For much of the last decade, advocates for sustainable businesses have argued that reporting on ESG measures would lead to a sustainable future. It hasn’t happened, writes Kenneth Pucker.