When Amazon’s New AI Tool Answers Shoppers’ Queries, Who Benefits?

Amazon punished its own sellers to limit Walmart’s reach as Walmart got into e-commerce, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
The company is also fighting claims from another private civil lawsuit that said the company has stifled competition for shipping and fulfilment services.
Mytheresa, J.Crew and E.l.f. Cosmetics are among the retailers to have developed apps for the newly launched ‘spatial computing’ headset as they try to leverage its capabilities for more immersive, emotional shopping experiences.
The company is unveiling giant holograms of Gisele Bündchen and South Korean star Lee Min-ho in London on Wednesday, giving tech-enabled formats like augmented reality and 3D billboards some new company.
Norma Kamali is teaching an AI system to replicate her design style — “downloading my brain,” she calls it — so when the day comes that she steps back from her company, her creative legacy will carry on.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.