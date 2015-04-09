Bits & Bytes | Farfetch, Ringly, Wearables, Chanel

"Farfetch's Global Platform Play" (The Business of Fashion)

"Rather than replicating existing retail models online, Farfetch has built a technology platform that connects consumers with a global network of boutiques, giving birth to a rare fashion 'unicorn' valued at $1 billion."

"Ringly Weds Fashion and Hardware" (The Business of Fashion)

"Armed with $5.1 million in fresh venture funding, Ringly is integrating fashion and technology to build a new genre of accessories."

"Op-Ed | Fashion Can Win the Wearables War" (The Business of Fashion)

"Fashion has the potential to leapfrog the gadget-focused consumer electronics industry and tap the growing wearables market with fashionable high-tech textiles, advises Amanda Parkes."

"Chanel Finally Admits that Its Future Includes E-commerce" (Quartz)

"High-end fashion retailers have been some of the slowest to sell their products online, taking baby stiletto steps—or none at all—into the realm of e-commerce."

"Digital Beauty Businesses Aim For Breakthrough" (The Business of Fashion)

"A crop of online beauty start-ups are aiming to transform an industry dominated by a handful of billion-dollar conglomerates and a "try before you buy" philosophy."

"Rocket Internet Names GFG Management as Shareholders Invest More" (Bloomberg)

"Global Fashion Group, the online retailer backed by Rocket Internet SE, said investors provided 32 million euros ($35 million) of new financing, paving the way for an potential initial public offering."

"Online Fashion Consignment Firm The RealReal Nabs $40 Million In Funding" (Forbes)

"The RealReal, the first entrepreneurial endeavor that Wainwright has founded, announced a $40 million round of funding on Thursday led by Industry Ventures."

"Did Lord & Taylor's Instagram Influencer Campaign Cross The Line?" (Marketing Land)

"Fashion bloggers paid to post pictures of themselves on Instagram wearing an identical Lord & Taylor dress didn't follow FTC guidelines that require disclosure of material relationships."