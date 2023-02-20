BoF Insights | Why Ownership Matters to NFT Shoppers

The Business of Fashion
In the opening days of its trial against the MetaBirkins creator, the luxury house revealed some of its own thinking around web3 and virtual worlds.
Brands like Tiffany, Prada and Nike-owned RTFKT are among those using the digital tokens to offer exclusive access to tangible goods.
The trademark battle over NFTs is set to establish important precedents in how the law treats digital assets, leaving IP attorneys eagerly watching.
Many of the high-flying concepts and companies that led the charge into the metaverse and web3 have come crashing down to earth. Ironically, this makes it exactly the right time to take these visions of the future seriously, argues Doug Stephens.
BoF Insights’ guide to digital assets in fashion, which examines the rise of the metaverse and underlying technological, social and consumer shifts, plus includes a playbook for how to seize the opportunity.
The veteran designer and pioneer of “China chic” took popular NFT images from Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks and laced and embroidered them onto her garments for her brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
Shopify, Farfetch and other tech companies are vying for the multi-billion-dollar opportunity to handle the backend of brands’ online stores.
BoF shares key insights from a panel positing tech-driven innovations for fashion and beauty at Copenhagen’s International Fashion Fair, which returned to celebrate its 60th season last week.